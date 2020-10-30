Carolyn Ouzts Robinson, 71, of Greenwood, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her home. She was born in Greenwood to the late J. D. Ouzts and Sarah Anderson Ouzts and was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, where she served in many organizations. She was a retired educator from school District 52 and was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
She was predeceased by her father and a sister, Venita Kay Simpson.
She is survived by her mother of Greenwood, a sister, Patricia Dianne Lake, husband Ernest of Greenwood; two nieces, Alexis Simpson McGee, husband Michael of New Orleans, LA, and Devin Simpson of Washington, DC, and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Evening Star Cemetery.
Please be mindful and practice social distancing.
