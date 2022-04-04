Carolyn Mann

Francis Carolyn Mann, 79, of Greenwood, SC, passed April 2, 2022.

She is survived by special partner, Terry Dotson, and four daughters, Debbie Cooper (Tony), Karen Williams (Vince), Maxine Ruley and Angaleah Baer.

A private family Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

The Standard Cremation and Funeral Center is serving the Mann family.