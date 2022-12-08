ABBEVILLE — Carolyn Kirk Seagle, 78, of Abbeville, wife of Scott A. Seagle, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Abbeville Nursing Home. She was born in Abbeville to the late L.T. and Claire Brooks Kirk.

A 1962 graduate of Abbeville High School, Carolyn's senior quote read 'Take life easy; there's no point in being the smartest girl in the cemetery.' She was employed with the former Milliken & Co.- Sharon Plant for 41 dedicated years and a member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church.

