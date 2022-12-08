ABBEVILLE — Carolyn Kirk Seagle, 78, of Abbeville, wife of Scott A. Seagle, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Abbeville Nursing Home. She was born in Abbeville to the late L.T. and Claire Brooks Kirk.
A 1962 graduate of Abbeville High School, Carolyn's senior quote read 'Take life easy; there's no point in being the smartest girl in the cemetery.' She was employed with the former Milliken & Co.- Sharon Plant for 41 dedicated years and a member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by a grandson, Dillon Dansby, and a brother, Kenneth Kirk.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Scott, of the home; a son, John A. Dansby, Jr., (Patti), of Abbeville; a granddaughter, Beth Dansby, of Abbeville; a sister, Betty K. Hughes (Joe), of Abbeville; a sister-in-law, Barbara Kirk, of Greenwood; and two brothers-in-law, Steve Seagle (Laurie) of Boone, NC, and Doug Seagle (Jill) of Belleville, Illinois; many nieces and nephews, Joey Hughes, Lynn Ganote, Steven Hughes, Emma Seagle, Robert Seagle, Andrew Seagle, Brittney Seagle, Wyatt Seagle and Morgan Seagle.
Funeral services to celebrate Carolyn's life will be 3 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, in the Harris Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Wayne Wicker and Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
The family is at the home.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Carolyn, may be sent to Rice Memorial Baptist Church, Building Fund, 1975 Hwy. 72 West, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to Upper Long Cane Presbyterian Church, 194 Highway 20, Abbeville, SC 29620.