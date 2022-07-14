NORTH CAROLINA — It is with great sadness to her family and friends, Carolyn peacefully passed away on June 18, 2022 in North Carolina.

Born May 15, 1932 in Garrett, Indiana, she was the daughter of Sherman and Ruth Casselman.

Carolyn grew up in Hillsdale Michigan, where she met and married her late husband, Calvin Strom.

Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Kay Strom and Susan Houk, brothers-in-law and sisters-in law, Peter and Karen Strom, Dick and Cynthia Luke and Steve and Kitty Aemisegger.

Carolyn devoted her retirement years in Greenwood to serving others through her volunteer work.

Hospice, the Literacy Council, her church, various elementary schools and the public library were pleased to have her assistance.

She remained strong in her faith and attended St. Mark United Methodist Church in Greenwood until moving to North Carolina.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. at St. Mark.

Beam Funeral Home in North Carolina and Blyth Funeral Home in Greenwood assisted the family.

Memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church in Greenwood to the Samaritan Fund and Hospice Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Both were dear to her heart.

Tags