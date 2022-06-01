Carolyn Elizabeth Williams

Carolyn Elizabeth Williams, 75, was the daughter of Grover and Lillie Bowie and great granddaughter of Trannie Johnson Wade, who called Carolyn my “Gold Angel.” Carolyn transitioned from this life on May 16th, 2022.

For more than 20 years, Carolyn was a member of St. Philip The Evangelist Episcopal Church in Washington D.C. At St. Philips, Carolyn served as a member of the Vestry, as a Lay Reader and a Member of the Choir, where she was celebrated for the beauty of the solos that she sang.

Until her death, Carolyn was a Management Officer for the United States Department of Energy, Civil Rights Division, where she worked to increase federal funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

For Carolyn, her grandchildren were the joy of her life. They were a precious gift to her and she was a treasure to them.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Melissa Nixon; her sister, Sandra Bowie; two adoring grandchildren, Yasmeen Boiragee and Said Nassim, and many loving cousins and friends.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at St. Philip The Evangelist Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. Interment services are 11 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at The Evening Star Cemetery, 111 Memorial Lane, Greenwood. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Funeral services were entrusted to J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home in Landover, MD, and Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.

Tags