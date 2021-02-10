Carolyn Deloris Jones, 74, of 1548 Parkway, Apt. 6-B, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at her home. Born in Edgefield, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Lovely Butler and the late Eliza Mae Butler. She was a member of Lockhart Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by one brother, Larry Butler and two sisters, Cora Lee Burt and Mae Frances Thomas.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Sharon Denise (Mike) Logan of Ninety Six, SC, and Carolyn Shawn Coleman of Abbeville, SC; one grandchild, Whitney M. Logan of Gaffney, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 3 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021 at The Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Anderson Robinson. Viewing will be held 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, In