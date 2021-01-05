Carolyn Cooper
Carolyn Virginia Youngblood Cooper, 88, formerly of Garner Heights Road, widow of Rev. E. A. Cooper, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Bellevue Skilled Nursing Center, Oklahoma City, OK.
Born in Westminster, she was a daughter of the late Joseph “Buster” and Lila Walt Youngblood. Mrs. Cooper served along the side her husband as he pastored Glassy Mt. Baptist Church in Pickens and East Side Baptist Church in Greenwood for many years. Rev. Cooper founded East Side Christian School, where Mrs. Cooper taught pre-school children. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Greenwood.
She is survived by her son, Skeets R. Cooper (Judy) of Pickens; her daughter, Jacqueline Cooper Young (Ken) of Yukon, OK; her brother, John Ed Youngblood of Pickens; grandchildren, Lori Hansen (Scott), Christy Todd, Kimberley Stanton (Bobby), Andrew Young and Kara Young and seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sister, Aileen Williams of Walhalla and a great grandson of Pickens.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Kevin Hembree and Rev. Ken Young officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Pickens, with the Rev. Randy Ouzts and Pastor Donald Ramsey officiating.
The service can be viewed live by visiting https://www.facebook.com/CalvaryBaptistGWDSC and will also be recorded and available for viewing later by visiting Mrs. Cooper’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may also be left for the family.
Honorary escort will be the ladies of Calvary Baptist Church and East Side Baptist Church along with her “adopted daughters”, Bonnie Grancelli and Brenda Gail Avery.
The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m.
Memorials may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church mission fund, 2775 Montague Avenue Ext., Greenwood, SC 29649.