ABBEVILLE — Carolyn Bowman Gordon, 75, of Abbeville, wife of Sonny Gordon, died Monday, February 21, 2022, at AnMed Health Medical Center. She was born in Abbeville to the late Warren Bowman and Mary Buffington Bowman.
A 1965 graduate of Calhoun Falls High School, Carolyn was actively involved in athletics, excelling in basketball and softball. She enjoyed being involved in youth activities as a den mother for cub scouts and coaching girls' basketball at Westside Christian School. Known as 'Pete' during her softball years, Carolyn participated in a number of softball leagues, including the Merchanets, Industrial league and Church league ball.
In 1975, she and her husband established their business, Sonny's Auto Parts Store. With her appealing personality, Carolyn became the face of the business. She served customers, managed the business and was knowledgeable of auto parts. In her capacity, Carolyn was known as 'Gopher', always ready to fill any need that occurred.
A member of South Side Baptist Church, she taught the 3rd-5th grade Sunday School class and was active in the Sonlighter senior group.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Sonny; three sons, Robert Gordon, II (Cathi), Clyde Gordon (Jennifer) and Reed Gordon (Jennette), all of Abbeville; sister, Stacey Fleming (Mike) of Calhoun Falls; six grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ashlyn, Michael, Caleb, Brittany and Lucas; niece, Erica Rutledge (Ryan); nephew, Zack Fleming; her bird, Buzz and fur baby, Two Bo.
The family will receive friends 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022, in Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Earl Hartley and Rev. Zack Little officiating. Burial will follow in Latimer Cemetery, Calhoun Falls.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Carolyn, may be sent to South Side Baptist Church, 505 West Greenwood Street, Abbeville, SC 29620.
The family is at the home of Clyde and Jennifer Gordon in Abbeville, SC.
