NINETY SIX — Carolyn B. Cooper, 79, resident of Ninety Six, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Lois H. Banks and Jeff Banks of Enoree, SC.
Carolyn found great happiness with her four grandchildren, Christopher Vaughn of Austin, TX, Jonathan Vaughn of Athens, GA and twins, Avery and Bailey Cooper of Ninety Six, SC.
She is also survived by her husband of sixty-one years, Kenneth Cooper of Ninety Six. Together they travelled extensively.
She was the mother of three children, Malinda Cooper of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jessica C. Vaughn of Alpharetta, GA, and Preston Cooper of Waterloo, SC. Also, surviving is a sister, Patricia Babb (Alex) of Enoree, SC.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel.
Private burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to extend thanks to friends and family members.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
