NINETY SIX — Carolyn Stapleton Adams, 72, of 100 Kitson Street, Ninety Six, widow of Hosey Laverne Adams, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022 at her home.

Born in Virginia, she was a daughter of the late William Howard Stapleton and Ellen Jewel Miller Stapleton. She retired from Greenwood Mills, Mathews Plant. Carolyn was a loving mother and grandmother.

Surviving are her children, Pattie Adams and Robert Adams (Brandy), both of Ninety Six; stepson, Darrell Adams, sister, Brenda Griffith; brothers, David Stapleton, Mike Stapleton, Verlin Stapleton; and four grandchildren, Khia Wells, Messiah Wells, Elijah Adams, and Zoey Adams.

Services will be held at a later date.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.