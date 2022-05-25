CALHOUN FALLS — Caroline Campbell Prince, 89, resident of 1232 Highway 81 North, formerly of the Nation Community, widow of Golden S. Prince, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Born in Abbeville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Ernest Campbell and Cleo Wansley Campbell.

She was twice married first to the late Cecil Stuart, Sr.

She was a retired employee of Abbeville Shirt Plant. She was a member of Solid Rock Church. Caroline enjoyed doing Cross Word Puzzles and sitting on her porch listening to the wind chimes. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include: two sons Cecil Stuart, Jr. and Ernest M. Stuart; a sister Geneva Hart; two grandchildren Wanda Stuart and Wesley Stuart; four great-grandchildren Lacey, Adrian, Kaleah and Khari; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Solid Rock Church, with the Revs. John Ellis and Jerry Dalton officiating. The burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. The family is at the home.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 1-2 p.m. prior to services at the church.

Memorials in memory of Caroline may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Online condolences may be made to the Prince family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com

The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Prince family.

