CALHOUN FALLS — Caroline Campbell Prince, 89, resident of 1232 Highway 81 North, formerly of the Nation Community, widow of Golden S. Prince, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side.
Born in Abbeville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Ernest Campbell and Cleo Wansley Campbell.
She was twice married first to the late Cecil Stuart, Sr.
She was a retired employee of Abbeville Shirt Plant. She was a member of Solid Rock Church. Caroline enjoyed doing Cross Word Puzzles and sitting on her porch listening to the wind chimes. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include: two sons Cecil Stuart, Jr. and Ernest M. Stuart; a sister Geneva Hart; two grandchildren Wanda Stuart and Wesley Stuart; four great-grandchildren Lacey, Adrian, Kaleah and Khari; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Solid Rock Church, with the Revs. John Ellis and Jerry Dalton officiating. The burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. The family is at the home.
The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 1-2 p.m. prior to services at the church.
Memorials in memory of Caroline may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.