Carol Parkman Noffz, 74, of 2502 Kateway, widow of John Carroll Noffz, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late James Frank and Lillie Louise Capps Parkman. She was formerly employed with Pro-Med and Kemet, a member of Salak Community Club, and a member of Laurel Baptist Church.
Surviving are her children, Wesley Noffz (Angie), Michael Noffz (Pam), both of Greenwood, and Delane Hood (Michael) of Anderson; grandchildren, Cassidy Noffz, Conner Noffz, Mark Gonce (Lindsey), Matthew Gonce (Erin), Logan Hood (Hunter), Haven Hanley (Tate), Kayla Noffz (Spence), and Kinsley Noffz; and great grandchildren, Nolan Gonce, Peyton Hanley, Wyatt Dunn, Zander Hood, Dawson Gonce, and Vera McCall and fur babies, Peewee, Bella, and Chloe.
.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Bill Capps and Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating. The service will be recorded and uploaded to Mrs. Noffz's life tribute page by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, Relay for Life of Greenwood, SC, 1901 Brunswick Avenue, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.
The family members are at their respective homes.