Carol P. Miller, 74, of Greenwood, SC, passed away unexpectedly January 29, 2022.

She was born to the late James and Alberta Peake of Camden, SC, and was married to the late Kenneth A. Miller of Spartanburg, SC. She is survived by her son Kevin Miller and grandchildren Owen, Connor and Kerrigan Miller of Greenville, SC.

Carol dearly loved her family and friends. She was an active member of Cedarwood  Community Church and volunteered for the Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Carol was a true savior of stray and abandoned animals and her love and compassion will be sorely missed.

A celebration of Carol's life will take place Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Cedarwood Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedarwood Community Church, 17194 SC-72, Waterloo, SC 29384, or Hospice of Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646.

