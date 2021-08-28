ABBEVILLE — Carol Ann Owens Joiner, 61 of Abbeville, beloved wife of Walter E. Joiner, Jr. passed away Friday, August 27, 2021 at her home.
Born in Elkton, MD, she was a daughter of the late Carl Junior Owens and Julia Trail Owens. Carol retired from Red Seal Measurement after 33 years of service and loved traveling to the mountains when ever possible. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Tabernacle and enjoyed fellowshipping with her fellow church members.
Surviving in addition to her husband "Eddie" of the home are a daughter, Brittany Holcombe of Greenwood; a sister, Doris Fugate of Greenwood; a brother, David Owens (Teresa) of Ninety Six; and three grandchildren, A'niyah Owens, Secora Harrison and Ayden Sims.
Services will be held at 2 pm on Monday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tony Pettit officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be David Owens, Hunter Owens, Justin Owens, Tyler Davis, Allen Joiner and Barry Joiner.
The family will receive friends before the service from 1-2 pm at the funeral home.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the Self Regional Cancer Center Staff for their compassionate care given.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Tabernacle, 910 Sweetwater Road, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Carol's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com