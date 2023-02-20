Carol Gilbert Widner
Carol Gilbert Widner, 89, resident of Chinquapin Road, widower of Catherine Beasley Widner, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2023, at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Updated: February 20, 2023 @ 8:00 pm
Born February 17, 1934 in Honea Path, SC, he was a son of the late Rudolph and Ethel Sellars Widner. A 1951 graduate of Dixie High School, Carol attended Lander College, and worked in finance and insurance for the auto industry, retiring from Rudy’s Enterprises. Carol served our state and country in the South Carolina National Guard, earning the rank of Sergeant.
A member of South Main Street Baptist Church, Carol was also a member of the Adult 7 Sunday School Class, and formerly served as a deacon for the church. He also was a member of the Joppa Masonic Lodge #387, A.F.M. He was also an avid Gamecock fan, a Lander basketball fan and was a regular at the YMCA, exercising and swimming.
Surviving are his daughter, Deborah Widener (Michael Reynolds) of Cambridge, MA; a son, Steve Widner of Nashville, TN; three granddaughters, Julia (Pedro) Reynolds-Cuellar, Catherine “Carrie” Allison Reynolds (Ricky) Meinke, and Grace Catherine Widner; two great-grandchildren, Simon and Gabriella Reynolds-Cuellar; and a brother, Edwin Widener (Barbara) of Greer.
He was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Teala Widner.
Memorial services will be conducted 10 a.m. Wednesday at South Main Street Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. Toby Frost and Rev. Andy Roberson officiating. A private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the church after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave. Greenwood, SC 29646 or to South Main Baptist Church, PO Box 1093 Greenwood, SC 29648.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Widner family.
