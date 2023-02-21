Carol Gilbert Widner, 89, resident of Chinquapin Road, widower of Catherine Beasley Widner, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2023, at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born February 17, 1934 in Honea Path, SC, he was a son of the late Rudolph and Ethel Sellars Widner. A 1951 graduate of Dixie High School, Carol attended Lander College, and worked in finance and insurance for the auto industry, retiring from Rudy's Enterprises. Carol served our state and country in the South Carolina National Guard, earning the rank of Sergeant.

