ANDERSON — Carol Burriss Hall, age 78 of 2304 Whitehall Avenue, Anderson, SC, died Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Hospice of the Upstate in Anderson.

Born in Greenwood, SC, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur Augustus Hall, Sr., and Eleanor Seawright Hall.

Survivors include W.A. Hall, Jr. and Dr. Robert A. Hall of Anderson.

Miss Hall was an honor graduate of Greenwood High School, where she served as class speaker and co-editor for the school newspaper. She graduated magna cum laude from Lander College and did additional graduate level study at the University of Georgia. She was a quality control lab chemist and teacher. A multi-talented individual, she played numerous instruments and enjoyed playing the piano for AnMed after receiving treatment. She attended the ARP Church in Greenwood and later became a devoted follower of Dr. Vernon McGee's radio program.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 21, 2022 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, with Rev. Billy Slatten officiating.

The family expresses its appreciation to Dr. John Doster and Dr. Michael Kunkel and to the staff at AnMed and Hospice of the Upstate during Carol's illness.

Memorials may be made to the Bible Radio with Dr. Venon McGee, PO Box 71001, Pasadena, CA 91109 or to charity of one's choice.

