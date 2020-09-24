WARE SHOALS — Carnell Sanders Sr., was born on May 13, 1929, in Greenwood, SC, to the late William Daniel Sanders and Martha Bowie Sanders. All of his siblings have preceded him in death except for one; sisters, the late Christine Evans, the late Alice Butler, the late Ruth Sanders, the late Virginia Sanders, surviving is Elma Lee Madden, brothers, the late Dr. Elbert Sanders and the late Lawrence L. Sanders. He has nine nieces and seven nephews.
Carnell Sanders Sr., grew up in the small town of Ware Shoals, SC, where he joined the Dunn Creek Baptist Church at an early age. He was a faithful and loyal member in serving the Lord. He sung in the choir, attended Sunday School, was a trustee and a Mason. He believed in serving the Lord faithfully.
He attended Emma Maddox High School in Ware Shoals, SC. He later attended the Vocational School at Donaldson Center of Greenville, SC, where he received his Certification and Training as a Brick Mason and Carpentry and later became a successful entrepreneur as a building contractor.
He was the first black man to work in the company store of Ware Shoals, SC, as a cashier. Later he gained employment With Riegel Mills of Ware Shoals, SC, for many years as a supervisor for the Dye Department. He was a security guard for Torrington Company in Honea Path, SC. He also worked with Ware Shoals Industries.
Carnell Sanders, Sr. served his country in the US Army as a Staff Sergeant and fought in the Korean War. He was married to the late Virginia Hodges Sanders. Together they had eight children. Carnell Sanders Jr. (Kate) of Ware Shoals, SC, Dr. Diane Smith (Franklin) of Greenville, SC; the late William Daniel Sanders I, of Ware Shoals, SC, Bryant George Sanders (the late Lorene) of Rockhill, SC, Reginald Lee Sanders (Patricia) of Hopewell Junction of New York, Sherard Dale Sanders of Tampa, Florida, Shurn LaBrunett McMillian (SMSGT Roger) of Tampa and Fletcher Lynn Prince (Robert) of Japan.
The Lord has blessed him through the life of four generations. He has 18 Grandchildren, 16 great-grands, 1 great-great-grandchild, Janias Isaiah Keller McClinton and a host of step-grands and great-grands, step-brothers and sisters, nieces and nephew, cousins and step-cousins.
Carnell Sanders Sr., our father, was loved and respected by many, and has lived a legacy throughout his time.
Private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Dunn Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Public viewing will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 2-6 p.m.
The family is at the home, 248 Joe Qulla Rd. Ware Shoals, SC.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Sanders Family.