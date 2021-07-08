Carmen Pruitt, 60, of 309 Lowell Ave, passed peacefully July 6, 2021.
Born May 16, 1961, she was raised in the home of her grandparents, Jesse Lee and Docia Edwards Smith.
Carmen was a client at the Burton Center for 30 years, which she enjoyed immensely. She loved God, her family, Nascar, the Clemson Tigers and her faithful companion, her dog Sofie.
She is survived by her sister, Marla White and two brothers, Tony Pruitt and Roger "Chip" Fallaw Jr., all of Greenwood; nieces, Stephanie Wilson (Shannon) of Nashville, TN, and Jessica White of Greenwood and great nieces, Savannah Wilson of Nashville, TN, August White and Maisie White, both of Greenwood.
Carmen was preceded in death by her grandparents; her mother, Kay Fallaw and a sister, Sandy Pruitt.
Services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Carmen's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may be left for the family. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation Carmen's funeral expenses at Harley Funeral Home, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.
The family is at the home.