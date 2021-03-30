DONALDS — Mr. Carl S. Aiken, 521 Olin Smith Road, passed on March 27, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare. He was born in Abbeville and was the son of the late James and Gladys Davis Aiken. He was a member of Mt. Zion AME Church in Hodges.
Surviving are sisters Gloria (Thurston) Sanders, Wanda Thomas and Allison Aiken and brothers Perry Aiken and Keith Aiken.
Graveside service will be Thursday, April 1, 2021 at noon at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be Wednesday from noon-6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at the home. Please follow all COVID- 19 guidelines. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.