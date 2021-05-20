Carl Preston Mobley, 83, of Greenwood, passed away on May 19, 2021, in his home with family by his side. A Veteran of the US Navy, he is survived by his wife Carolyn Brown Mobley. Born to the late Carl Christopher Mobley and Frances Mobley Wrightsman. Survivors include one sister, Marie Mobley Vaughn, he was predeceased by one brother Larry Mobley, other survivors include three sons; Carl P. Mobley Jr. of Greenwood, Stephen Mobley of Greenwood and Robert Mobley of Greenwood, two stepsons, Gregg Barnes of Taylor's, and Michael Barnes of Greenwood, four daughters; Carla McAllister of Greenwood, Brooke Hazel of Greenwood, Kacie Mobley of Charleston, Cortney Casey of Greenwood, He had fifteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. A private service with children and grandchildren only will be Saturday May 22 at noon.
Please make memorial donations to the place of your choice.