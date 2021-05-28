Carl James Weyandt
Carl James Weyandt, 56, resident of Sylvan Road, husband of Rosa Cook, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at his home.
Born October 20, 1964, in Roaring Spring, PA, he was the son of the late Charles Oliver and Anna Delich Weyandt. He was a graduate of Bible Baptist Christian Academy in Shady Hills, FL, and graduated from Bible college in Florida. He was formerly employed with US Comp in New Jersey and was the former owner/operator of Honey Baked Hams in Aiken and Florida.
He was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are two daughters, Asia Cook and Sterlin Cook, both of Greenwood; a sister, Susan and husband David Cook of Aiken; three grandchildren, Jordan Conway, Walter Cook and Aryanne Cook, all of Greenwood; three special nieces, Holly (Ryan) Rutland, Erin (Jeremy) Roberts and Jessica Sausaman; and a God sister, Iris Tripp of Silverstreet.
He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Ann Albright.
Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Oakbrook Memorial, Park with the Rev. Father Timothy Tebalt officiating.
The family is at the home in Avondale and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are requested to please consider donations to Agape Hospice, 326 Montague Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
