SENECA - Carl Glendol Hinton, 78, husband of that late Irene Garrison Hinton, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at his residence.
Carl was he was the son of the late William Glendol Hinton and Lula Bell Sweezy Hinton. Carl was a United States Air Force veteran and retired from the United States Postal Service having worked at the Westminster Postal Office.
Carl is survived by daughters, Nancy Carver and husband Michael of Covington, Georgia, and Gail Hinton of Seneca; brother, Bobby Hinton of Ware Shoals, SC; sister, Gail Rogers of Ware Shoals, SC; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and an aunt, Gertrude Pearson of Westminster.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a son, Brian Carl Hinton; and brothers, Joe Hinton and Gordon Hinton.
A private family memorial service will be held.
The family is at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carl's memory can be made to the Tribble Center, 116 South Cove Road, Seneca, SC 29672 or the Clayton Adam Porter Memorial Scholarship Fund Suicide Prevention, 231 E. Bennett Road, Westminster, SC 29693. A message of condolence may be written to the family by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com.
Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the Hinton family.
