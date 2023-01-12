LAURENS — Carl D. Curry, 65, of Laurens, SC, passed away on the morning of December 25, 2022 from a recently diagnosed aggressive form of cancer.
Carl obtained his masters degree in Early Christian Literature in 1984 at the University of Chicago after turning down a full scholarship to Harvard in order to remain closer to family.
He dedicated his life to serving God and his community. He was a local business owner and entrepreneur. There was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with his family followed by time on the golf course.
Carl leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Mercedes, their 2 children, Sarah (and Rick) McKee, Daniel (and Christy) Curry, and 5 grandchildren, Bryce, Quinn and Landis McKee, Duncun and Benjamin Curry.
A celebration of life will be held on January 13, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. at Brookwood Church South Campus, 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville, SC. We encourage friends and family attending to share a story or memory of him.
His children, Sarah and Daniel are asking in lieu of flowers, that any memorial donations be sent to the cause that he loved and spent decades supporting, Paws Animal Wildlife Sanctuary, Inc. The organization was founded by his wife, Mercedes, and anytime she had a fundraiser, he was the first to donate. Nothing would make him smile more than people continuing to support her.