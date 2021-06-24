HODGES — Carl Crawford, 71, of 210 Dixon Drive, husband of Iola Crawford, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at his home.
He was born in Abbeville to the late Willie and Eldora Wideman Crawford. He was a member of Mt. Zion AME Church in Promised Land and was employed with Covidien for 46 years and retired from the Maintenance Dept.
He is survived by his wife of the home, a son, Carl Dennis (Nikki) Crawford of Simpsonville, SC; three brothers, Whitt (Judith) Crawford of Due West, Roy (Ann) Crawford, and Ray (Shirley) Crawford, both of Abbeville.; a sister, Margene Wideman of Atlanta, GA; a grandson, Kyran Crawford, and a host of other relative and friends.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens at 1 p.m., with Reverend James Louden officiating. Public viewing will be Friday at 1-7 p.m. The family is at the home. Please adhere to the COVID guidelines.
Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Crawford family.