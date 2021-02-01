Captain Ulysses Scott
Captain Ulysses Scott, age 86, of Cottonwood St. Greenwood, earned his heavenly wings on January 29, 2021.
Mr. Scott was educated at Piedmont Technical College and went on to serve our community for over 36 years as Captain of the Greenwood City Police Department. He was a faithful member of the New Generation Outreach Ministry.
He will truly be missed by his wife Dorothy Scott; his children Cheryl Scott and Rev. Dr. Derrick(Twanna) Scott; step-children Chanel Banks, Vonda Watson, Robert Tate and Sharmaine Ross; 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many other close relatives and friends.
Graveside services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday February 3, 2021 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.