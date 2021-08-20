ABBEVILLE — Captain Marion Eugene Mundy, USMC, Ret., 91, died peacefully in his sleep on August 13, 2021, in the presence of his loving wife of 70 years, Sarah Bosler Mundy. They grew up together in the same community, going to the same school, attending the same baseball games, and visiting the county fair. They were married when he completed boot camp at Parris Island, built a loving family, and a life of which to be proud. Born in Abbeville, Captain Mundy was the son of the late James David and Lelia Floyd Hammond Mundy.
Captain Mundy served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1950 until 1974. He served two tours in Vietnam as a combat engineer. His career took him to Camp Lejeune, NC, on several assignments, as well as other tours including: Camp Pendleton, CA; the Philippines; Okinawa; Japan; Vieques, PR; Quantico, VA; Cherry Point, NC; and Parris Island, SC. He was stationed in Charlotte, NC, as a Marine recruiter for four years.
After his retirement from the Marine Corps, he worked for the Boll Weevil Eradication Foundation and part time with Soil Conservation Service and USDA programs. Retiring from public work, he focused more on family time; as well as, fishing, hunting, country music, gardening, rock and coin collecting and cooking. Often times, Captain Mundy (Papa) could be found spending time with his grandchildren playing paper dolls and make believe (his make believe name was Ernie), watching Hee Haw, teaching target shooting and how to drive a stick shift, chauffeuring between school and activities, tap dancing, sitting around the table talking, playing ball, making ho cakes, and attending performances. The list could go on and on because family was the number one most important thing to Papa on both the immediate and extended fronts.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Marvin, Jim, and Vernon Franklin Mundy and half-brothers, Lenward Mundy and Jack Hammond.
Captain Mundy is survived by his wife of 70 years, Sarah, of the home; a daughter and two sons, Sarah Elaine Rankin and Steve Mundy of Abbeville and Michael Mundy (Andrea) of Lexington; a sister, Rachel Betty Kinard of Abbeville; four granddaughters, Stephanie Self (Craig) and Ellen Ford (Josh) of Nashville, TN and Sarah Kathryn and Caroline Mundy of Lexington; two great grandchildren, Hagen and McCall Self, and many special extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021 in Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 23, 2021 at M. J. 'Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery, 140 Inway Drive, Anderson, SC, with full military honors.
The family would like to thank the staff of Martha Franks Retirement Community for their excellent care provided over the past four years; as well as, the staff at Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials be made to the American Legion Post 2, 200 Long Branch ST, Abbeville, SC or the charity of one's choice.
Captain Mundy is gone but not forgotten. He gave his life to his family and his country and for that his legacy will live on. OORAH!!
