DUE WEST — Candy Warren Green, 60, of Due West, SC, wife of Mike Green, died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at her residence. The daughter of Charles 'Bobby' Warren, Sr. and Linda Sanders Warren of Campobello, SC, she was born in Nebraska.

Candy was a 1980 graduate of Landrum High School and 1989 graduate of Lander College. A faithful member of Lighthouse Baptist Church, she served as church secretary for 14 years. Candy had a caring spirit and loved her family with all of her heart.

She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Ty Hull.

Candy is survived by her husband of 15 years, Mike; two sons, Sam (Audrey) of Abbeville, SC and Jack (Brittany) of Greenwood, SC; daughter, Cortney (Stephen) of Iva, SC; five precious grandchildren, Kylie, Ethan, Piper, Ender and Warren; sister, Barbara Warren-Bobo (Dale); two brothers, Charles Warren, Jr. (Kitty) and Scott 'Coot' Warren; four nieces and nephews, Ashlee, Juliana, Andrew and Cameron; three great-nieces and many extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends 9-10 a.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Lighthouse Baptist Church. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary, with Rev. Dr. Robbie Burton officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.

The family is at the home in Due West.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Candy, may be sent to Hulls to Albania, c/o Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2918 SC 72 E, Abbeville, SC 29620.

