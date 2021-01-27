Candice Marie Bice, 36, of 160 Burnett Road, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, she a daughter of Kenny Bice and the late Pamela Fletcher. Candice was a caregiver and a mother to all. She was loved by many and loved to cook.
Surviving in addition to her father, Kenny, and stepmother, Shari Gary Bice, of Greenwood is her companion, Todd Hughes; children, McKenzie Hughes and Matthew Abbott, all of the home; sisters, Stephanie Anderson (Chris), Tayler Bice, Jessica Bice; aunts, Pattie Calliham (Kenny), Cindy Heartly, and Pam Powell; uncles, Steve Bice (Stacey), Jimmy Fletcher, all of Greenwood, Ward Bice (Linda) of Hodges, and Willy Bice of Ninety Six; mother-in-law, Jackie Simpson of Greenwood; sisters-in-law, Deanna Fry (Shawn) of Ninety Six, Amy Hughes, Reno Smith, both of Greenwood, and Lacie Smith of Abbeville; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother, Pamela, she was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, William and Eleanor Bice; maternal grandfather, James Fletcher "Papa Jim"; sister, Maranda Nicole Bice; and a nephew, Chandler Abbott.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Joshua Timms officiating. The service will be live streamed and available to watch by visiting Candice's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
Pallbearers will be Steven Swigert, Sean Fry, Bobby Bice, Mike Alexander, Brent Allen, Daniel Hughes, John Speight, and Justin Argo.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends before the service on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Harley Funeral Home and Crematory c/o Candice Bice, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.
The family members are at their respective homes.