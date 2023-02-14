Candice Lackaye Wanda Rinker Feb 14, 2023 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MURRELLS INLET — Candice Lackaye, 39, died Friday, February 10, 2023 at her residence. Family members are gathered at the home of her parents, Rick and Belinda Lackaye.She is survived by her three sons, Jordan Carter, Grayson Hines and Andrew Hines.A private service will be at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories FBI arrest third Greenwood resident in drug, money laundering case Greenwood man faces arson charges Greenwood woman's involuntary manslaughter charge dismissed Former Erskine professor sues school Police: December Parkway shooting was feud that escalated GCCF awards funding to Faith Home Emerald Branch of GMFCU celebrates ribbon cutting Author has two novels on market Holocaust expert speaks at Lander NSHS Percussion Ensemble wins first place at competition Evette visits Governor's School of Agriculture Clemson Extension offers SC Master Food Preserved certification program GCCF awards funding to Salvation Army