MCCORMICK — Mr. Calvin Perrin was born April 25, 1960 in McCormick, SC. He departed this life at Doctors Hospital in Augusta GA on December 22, 2020 at age 60. He was the son of the late Willie Joe Perrin Sr. and Ada Perrin.
Calvin graduated from McCormick High School in 1978 and attended Morris Brown College. He retired from Perrin and Sons Exxon and McCormick Correctional Institution. He was also the owner of Perrin's Towing Service. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Calvin was preceded in death by his brother, David Perrin.
Calvin's memory will be cherished by his wife, Sheila Perrin of the home, his daughter, Shandera (Breon) Phillips of Atlanta, GA, his brothers, Jerome Perrin of McCormick, SC and Willie Joe (Kathy) Perrin Jr. of Augusta, GA, his Godson, Domoneek Holmes of Greenwood, SC, three aunts, Willie Mae Williams of Greenwood, SC, Classie Freeman of Washington, DC and Maggie Payton of McCormick, SC. He will also be missed by a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public viewing will be Saturday December 26, 2020 from 1:00pm-7:00pm at the funeral home
An outdoor funeral service will be Sunday December 27, 2020 at 2:00pm at Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home. Mask required.