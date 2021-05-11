Calvin Kinard
EPWORTH — Calvin William Kinard, 80, lifelong resident of Epworth, died Monday, May 10, 2021. He was the son of the late Cal and Em Kinard, was a graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Clemson University and Erskine College. Through the years, Calvin was a cotton and soybean producer and owned and operated Epworth Cotton Gin Co., Epworth Woodyard, Over-Orange Trucking and Century 21 Real Estate. He was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church.
Calvin was most proud of being appointed and serving as the first chairman of the Greenwood Parks and Recreation Commission. He was instrumental in helping the state acquire the property that is now the Ninety Six National Historic Site and for building the Civic Center.
Calvin is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sylvia Smart Kinard; his four sons, of whom he was very proud, Cal (Neely) and Graham (Tina Marie), both of Atlanta, GA, Thomas (Alecia) and Andrew (Carrie), both of Greenwood; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; Sylvia’s siblings, who he adopted as his own, Dianne and Dale (Barbara) and five nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Martha and her husband, Tom, and his niece, Mary Graham.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday at Kinard United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the home following the service.
Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 N. Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Kinard United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 2217 Highway 248 S, Ninety Six, SC 29666.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.