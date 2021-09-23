COLUMBIA — Mr. Calvin Holloway, 65, of 222 Legend Oaks Drive, husband of Gertrude Holloway, entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 20. 2021 at Providence Medical Center in Columbia, SC. Born in Edgefield, SC, he was the son of the late A.P. "Jack" Holloway and the late Susie Anna Scott Holloway. He is preceded in death by one sister, Laura Stevens, four brothers, Willie Thomas, Jim "Jake", Lawrence, and George Holloway.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of Columbia; one son, Marlin (Nina) Edwards of Columbia; two sisters, Luevenia Holloway and Mattie (Walter) Gaskin, both of Greenwood; two brothers, Solomon Holloway of Greenwood and Charlie (Gloria) Holloway of Callison; six grandchildren, Teia, Aaron, Chris, Taveon, Regina, and James; one uncle; two aunts; one brother-in-law, Johnny Stevens; two sisters-in-law, Sadie Holloway of Greenwood and Dorothy Holloway of Bronx, NY; a special niece Renea (Ellis) Clark; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Springfield Baptist Church in Edgefield, conducted by Rev. Annette Edwards. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.