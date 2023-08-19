Calvin Gerald Partridge Sr. Aug 19, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Calvin Gerald Partridge Sr., born on June 29, 1949, passed away on August 8, 2023. The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center is serving the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising Most read stories Greenwood man faces drug, gun charges after home search Greenwood police make arrest in two Friday shootings Evergreen memories: Woman donates wedding trousseau to Greenwood museum Second arrest made in Friday night shooting in Greenwood Man wanted in woman's death in Donalds captured in Charleston First day of school at Palmetto Christian Academy Hospice & Palliative Care hosts Camp Celebrate Hope Preparing graduates for a changing world Flag award presented to Tranquility Point Velux donates wreaths to Wreaths Across America Velux makes pledge to SRH Foundation for progress campaign Eastern Star donates to Pathway House Sheffield Yard of the Month for August