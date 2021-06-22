Calvin Eugene ‘Luck Dogg’ Hill
CHARLOTTE, NC. —Mr. Calvin Eugene “Luck Dogg” Hill, 53, of Charlotte, NC, passed on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Atrium Health-Main, Charlotte, NC. Born on February 13, 1968 in Abbeville, SC, he was the son of the late James and Martha Haddon Hill, Sr.
He is survived by his son, Jaylin Hill of Greenville, SC; two brothers, James (Denise) Hill, Jr. of Greenwood, SC and Alfred Hill of Abbeville, SC; a sister, Jessica (Jay Tee) Redwood of Rock Hill, SC and a host of other relatives and friends that that loved his loving, kind and caring spirit.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 in the chapel of Richie Funeral Home, with burial in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. Family request that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing. Public viewing will be on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at 116 Coleman Street, Abbeville, SC. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc.