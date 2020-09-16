Calvin Cunningham, 54 of 821 Phoenix Street, husband of Adrian Parks Cunningham, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Born in Greenwood he is the son of Mattie Cunningham Fulton and the late Nebraska Brown. He raised in the home of the late Curtis Fulton. He was a member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church and he was employed at Eaton.
He lives to cherish his memories his wife of Greenwood; two daughters, Cadaria Griffin and Felicia Griffin, both of Greenwood; a step-daughter, Kenyetta Ruffin of Greenwood; one brother, Cornelius Brown of Greenwood; three sisters, Pamela Dawson of Atlanta, Evon Hackett and Debra Brown, both of Greenwood; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be noon on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at The Evening Star Cemetery. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.