EDINA, MN — Callie (Hester) Strong, 96, of Edina, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on June 12, 2021 at English Rose Suites, Edina. Callie was the beloved mother of Patricia Strong (John Owens) of Edina, MN. She was also the much beloved grandmother of Jessica (Jacob) Krey, Abra and Josie Owens, as well as the great grandmother of Jackson and Jillian Krey. Callie was born in Calhoun Falls, South Carolina, where she grew up with three sisters, two brothers, and many cousins.
After graduating from South Carolina State University, where she pledged Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. with her cousin Eva Martin (Hester) in 1946, Callie moved to Chicago, IL, to attend the Michael Reese School of Technology. She work as a medical technologist until her retirement from Suburban Hospital in Hinsdale, IL, as well as Michael Reese Hospital and Northwestern (Rehabilitation) Hospital, in Chicago.
It was in Chicago she met her husband, Abraham Strong. Callie's greatest joy was spending time with her family. Such was her love of her family, she moved to Minneapolis to help care for her busy grandchildren. A turbo-charged grandmother, Callie shuttled her three grandchildren to endless sports practices, games and theater rehearsals and productions. Callie once attended 11 basketball games in one weekend! She will be remembered for her quick wit, warmth, generosity and openness to all people. Callie was welcomed with open arms into her son-in-law John's large family, the Owens "clan", sneaking her corn pudding into their traditional Thanksgiving meal. Callie remained close to her Southern roots. Her nephews, Jimmy Moody (Jean) and Billy Joe Hill (Geraldine) drove from South Carolina in 2018 to visit with her for a reunion filled with laughter. Her cousin and Soror, Eva, of Atlanta also visited her.
Callie also leaves behind her dear friends Terry Iverson and Betty Rummel, both of Chicago. Callie is preceded in death by her sisters: Ruth Ellison, Odessa Ceasar, Louise Ballance and brothers James and Arthur Hester as well as her husband, Abe. Many, many thanks to the caring and competent staff of English Rose Suites.
A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, June 19. Memorials may be sent to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Private interment will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.