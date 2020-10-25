CALLIE SPEER MCCURRY
Callie Speer McCurry, 88, of Greenwood, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Magnolia Manor in Greenwood. She was born in Abbeville to the late Lawrence Rosco Speer and Mattie Ammons Speer.
Ms. McCurry retired from Publix Supermarkets and was an exceptional caregiver. She found peace and happiness in caring for others. Ms. McCurry was a former member of Warrenton Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Raymond McCurry; three brothers, Eugene, Lawrence and Henry Speer; two sisters, Ruth Mundy and Georgia Ellis; her former husband and father of her children, Lucius 'Bud' Talmadge McCurry.
Ms. McCurry is survived by her three daughters, Ann Maria Raabe of Ormond Beach, FL, Wanda Lee Fields of Daytona Beach, FL and Pamela Jean Mathews and her husband Cary Warren Mathews of Greenwood: thirteen grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 11:00AM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions in memory of Ms. McCurry may be sent to the Thornwell Home for Children, 112 Willard Rd, Clinton, SC 29325.
