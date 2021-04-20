Callie Eleanor Golden
HIGH POINT, NC — Callie Eleanor Golden, daughter of Christy and Nathan Golden of High Point, died on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Born on Feb. 5, 2009, Callie was the youngest of four children and the only daughter in the family. At age 1, she was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, a progressive neuromuscular condition that prevented her from meeting normal physical milestones as it slowly damaged her body.
Callie never crawled, stood, or walked, but her physical limitations didn’t stop her from living a full life. She loved school, church, shopping, watching TV and movies, playing video games, eating, cooking, visiting family and friends, and talking. People who met Callie remembered her.
Surviving, in addition to her parents of the home, are her three brothers, Isaac, Ezra, and Peter; her grandparents, Carol and Lyman Golden of Ware Shoals, SC, and Lyn and Mitchell Pittman of Greenville, SC; and her five aunts, six uncles, and 14 cousins.
The family would like to thank Callie’s medical team, specifically, Dr. Savithri Nageswaran and Andrea Radulovic, RN, of the pediatric palliative team at Brenner’s Hospital; Dr. Maike Copeland, Nancy Bindhammer, RN, Kim Bennett, RN, and the staff at Hospice of the Piedmont; Dr. Tasha Dial and the staff at Cornerstone Pediatrics; Dr. James Anderson, formerly of Cornerstone Pediatrics; Dr. Richard Kravitz and the pediatric pulmonary team at Duke Children’s; Dr. Elisabeth Tracy and her nurses of the Duke pediatric surgical team; and Bayada Home Health Care nurses Marsha Bass, Alisa Linton, and Barbara Gontaruk.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will not receive friends or hold a public memorial service. A private memorial service will be live streamed on Saturday, April 24, at 3 pm at fumc-highpoint.org. The family will hold a public celebration of Callie’s life in the coming months as public health allows.
Memorials may be directed to any of the following organizations, all of which helped Callie embrace a fuller life; First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St., High Point, NC 27260, High Point Friends School, 800-A Quaker Lane, High Point, NC 27262, or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.