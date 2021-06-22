Caleb Donnelly
NINETY SIX — Caleb Mykel Donnelly, 29, of 5610 Highway 178 S, Ninety Six, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his home.
Born in Champagne, IL, he was a son of Connie Kotzur Morgan and the late Nelson Gene Donnelly, III. Caleb was a talented tattoo artist and enjoyed writing. He loved his family dearly and especially loved being a father and uncle.
Surviving in addition to his mother of the home are his children, Kyleigh Mykel Donnelly, Alynna Madison Donnelly, and Jaxon Rayne Donnelly; brothers, Mathew Donnelly and Jonathan Donnelly, all of Ninety Six; grandparents, Ewald and Francine Kotzur of Cowpens; uncle, James Kotzur; aunt, Barbara Garvey; nephew, Jakob Donnelly; niece, Harper Donnelly; and special friends, Tommy and Dallas Hutchinson.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jakob Donnelly.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Harley Funeral Home chapel.
The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Caleb’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends following the service.
The family members are at their respective homes.