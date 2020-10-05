Cal Davis
HODGES — Roy Calhoun “Cal” Davis, 40, resident of Robin Court, was a loving husband of Melanie Parsons Davis, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born April 13, 1980 in Greenwood, he was the son of Jessie Mae Barrett Davis and the late Holbert Z.D. Davis. He was employed by Greenwood Fabricating & Plating.
Cal was an avid outdoorsman and a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He was a jack of all trades, skilled in anything he set his mind to, from woodworking to crafting, building, welding and so much more. He had a heart of gold and loved God, his family and others with all he had. He was devoted to serving others and would give a stranger the shirt off his back. He was selfless, loving, hardworking, devoted, kind, and an overall wonderful man of God. His family was his world and he never failed to be the best daddy and Poppy Cal he didn’t have to be.
Cal was a member of Gethsemane Church and the Cree Ridge Hunt Club.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother, are two daughters, Brianna Marie King and Melissa Katherine Beggs, both of the home; one brother, Melvin Davis and wife Brandy, of Hodges; and one granddaughter, McKinley Grace Rains.
Funeral services will be conducted 4 p.m. Wednesday at Gethsemane Church in Hodges, with Rev. Mark Lowe and Rev. Keith Fields officiating.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends from 2:30-3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Michael Parsons, Landen Parsons, Brandon Graham, David Laughlin, Dustin Timms, Chad Rains, Nathan Crowe and Tate Hanley.
Memorials may be made to Gethsemane Church, 5010 Hwy 25 N, Hodges SC, 29653
