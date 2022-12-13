C. D. Hall
Carl Douglas Hall (“C.D.”), 80, died Friday, December 9 at Ashley Place.
C. D. Hall
Carl Douglas Hall (“C.D.”), 80, died Friday, December 9 at Ashley Place.
Born in Anderson, he was a son of the late Carl Albert and Lucille Smith Hall. C.D. retired as a Master Sergeant after a 42 1/2 year career in the SC Army National Guard. He began his career in 1960 with the 151st Signal Battalion in Belton and later transferred to the 111th Signal Battalion in Greenwood, as the CE Maintenance Chief and Telecom Operations Chief. He received numerous awards during his service, including the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Award, along with the Meritorious Service Award and the Minute Man Award. He also served as the past Commander of the Ole Abbeville #39 SCV Camp and was a member of the NFFE.
C.D. was also a big Civil War historian who enjoyed traveling to many battlefields with his late wife Judi and his daughter Whitney. In addition, he was an avid Clemson fan and enjoyed going to the football games and tailgating with his family.
C. D. loved his miniature dachshunds, especially his little buddy, Nala Jane.
C.D. is survived by his daughter, Whitney Hall Lark (Jay) of Greenwood; two other children, Angela Hall Starett of Cannon, GA, and Phillip Hall of Anderson; grandchildren, Justin Sanders, Josh Sanders (Marie) and Amber Hall; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his former wives, Brenda Collins, and Judi Wammock; an infant son, Robbie Watson Hall; a sister, Jean Ricketts and a granddaughter, Julia Hyde.
Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating. Burial, with military honors, will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.
The family is at the home of his daughter, Whitney, 102 Saint Kitts Court, Greenwood SC 29649.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.