C. Bruce Barksdale passed away peacefully on June 6, 2022.
Bruce was born September 16, 1931 in Greenwood, South Carolina. He was the only child of C. Bruce Barksdale Sr. and Ruby Hill Devlin. Bruce graduated from Greenwood High School. He left Greenwood to attend Clemson University and the University of South Carolina.
After serving a short stint in the US Army Signal Corp, Bruce returned home to join his father at Greenwood Telephone Company, the family-owned business. Later the company was purchased by United Telephone System, located in Shawnee Mission, Kansas. Following the sale of Greenwood Telephone, Bruce was employed at the headquarters of United Telephone System as Vice President of Development in Kansas City.
Telecommunication Industries, Inc., of New York, then presented a new opportunity for Bruce and he moved on to become their Vice President of sales. In his new position with TII he was able to set up office and remain in Kansas City. Bruce traveled extensively for the company and was known for his gifted presentations, made more entertaining by his “Southern gentleman” accent.
His extensive knowledge of the telephone business served him well at TII as they were manufacturers of equipment that his previous companies used. He was also their “go to” guy for solving challenging problems with his innovative solutions. Bruce served several years on the board of United States Independent Telephone Association where he worked and traveled the world, including Puerto Rico, multiple European locations, Central America and China.
In 1971 after being divorced for several years and visiting his mother in Greenwood, Bruce was reacquainted with a longtime friend, Emilia H. Bourne. Emilia was the widow of Bruce’s high school best friend, Bob Bourne. A courtship ensued, and Bruce and Emilia were married on September 18, 1972, making their home in Kansas City.
Emilia brought three children, Robbie, Kemp and David Bourne into their married life. Bruce’s three children from his previous marriage, Cecelia, Daryl and Martin, remained with their mother, Carol, in Atlanta, Ga. Bruce was a wonderful step-father and the children always considered Bruce, their “Dad”. Bruce and Emilia were received by Kansas City with open arms.
They enjoyed a full social life acquiring many lifelong friends. Bruce had lots of hobbies. He was an active golfer at Blue Hills Country Club, and an avid hunter belonging to several hunting clubs. As a member, he enjoyed trap shooting at the Saddle & Sirloin Club. But his shooting skills really shown at the Richard-Gebauer Trap and Skeet Club, competing in many “shoots” and winning several events.
In his later years Bruce resumed his interest in ham radio. He set up a radio “room” in a corner of his basement, much to Emilia’s chagrin. Not to mention the elaborate wire antenna strung through the trees above the house. He even had his own “HAM (radio) shack” at their lake house in White Lake, North Carolina, where Bruce and Emilia liked to spend a good deal of their summers. Of course when it came up, the locals took Ham shack to mean that Bruce smoked actual hams and wanted to know if he sold them!
Come each September during his birthday, Bruce loved being a pylon judge at the National Air Races in Reno, Nevada. He witnessed a lot of excitement - one year he was nearly finished off by a runaway plane coming right at him. Obviously, he survived that!
Bruce was a Christian and belonged to the Presbyterian Church of Prairie Village. He was a good man, wonderful father, loving husband and a loyal friend to all. He lived a good life. God rest his soul.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Bruce Barksdale Sr. and Ruby Hill Devlin, his stepson, David Bourne and his nephew Hamp Waters Jr. Bruce is survived by Robert S. Bourne (Barbi), Kemp Wiese (Tom), Lori Bourne, son Martin Barksdale, daughters Cecilia Barksdale and Daryl Barksdale; and his grandchildren Robert D. Bourne (Allie), Melissa Bourne, Thomas Wiese, Catherine Maevers (Trey), Christian Wiese, Eliza Bourne, Sarah Bourne, Charlotte Barksdale; and great-grandchildren Grayson Bourne, Owen Bourne, Graham Bourne, Liam Maevers and Everett Maevers.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association, American Diabetes Association, NRA Association or charity of choice. A Celebration of Bruce's Life will be held at a later date.