Greenwood, SC- Burrell Leverette Jr., 64, of 410-A Owens Street passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, he is the son of Geneva Hill and the late Burrell Leverette Sr. He was a United States Army Veteran and a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Leverette.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother Geneva Hill of Greenwood; three sons, Deandre Williams, Rodricus Williams, and Xavier Jones all of Greenwood; two brothers, Willie (Desiree) Leverette of Columbia, SC and Moses Anty of Greenwood, SC; thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; two aunts; a step-daughter, April Hurley of Greenwood; a special niece, Prenay Thompson of Columbia, SC; fiancée', Marilyn Robinson of Greenwood and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Park. Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. The family is at the home. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.