WATERLOO — James Edward “Buddy” Nix, Jr., 84, resident of Waterloo, husband of Betty Kennemore Nix, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Summerville Community Hospice House.
Born October 4, 1937, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late James Edward Nix, Sr. and Jimmie Roberts Nix. He was a 1955 graduate of Gray Court/Owings High School, a graduate of Southern Technical Institute in Marietta, GA, and a SC Air National Guard Veteran. Buddy was a third-generation builder and was President and Owner of Belmont Builders, Inc. who never met a stranger and loved everyone he met.
Buddy was a member of Shade Tree Revival Church in Waterloo, as well as a former charter member of the Greenwood Area Home Builders Association.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his son, James E. Nix, III and wife Wendy of Waterloo; and two grandchildren, Brooke Abercrombie and Emily Abercrombie, both of Waterloo.
Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with his son, Pastor James E. Nix, III and Pastor Grady Lothridge officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Low Country Hospice House, 374 Myers Road, Summerville, SC 29483.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Nix family.
