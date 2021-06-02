Buddy Gay Coonfield, 89, widower of Dorothy Burnett Lance Coonfield, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, Greenwood.
Born in Tulsa, OK, Buddy was a son of the late William A. Coonfield and Gracie Young Coonfield Blake. He was retired from Ray's Jewelers and served in the US Army Reserves, where he was a Staff Sergeant. He was a member of Harris Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Sandra G. "Sandi" Lance.
Surviving are his children, Sandra Coonfield, Lorna Gay Coonfield and Doug Coonfield, all of Texas and Andrew Coonfield of Florida; his stepchildren, Rita Lance of Salem, OR, Jacqueline Ann Weaver of Wyoming and Michael R. Lance of Greenwood; a brother, Bill Coonfield (Martha) of Northridge, CA; and ten grandchildren.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Frank Thomas officiating.
The service will be recorded and available for viewing by visiting Buddy's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to Harris Baptist Church, 300 Center Street, Greenwood, SC 29649.