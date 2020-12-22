Buddra Ackerman Ross
BRADLEY — Buddra Ackerman Ross of Beaverdam Creek Road, Bradley, widow of Gaines Ross died Monday, December 21, 2020 at her home.
Born in Mt Pleasant, SC, she was a daughter of the late Lebaon and Elizabeth Ackerman Sheleby. She was an employee of Southern Bell, Sprint, Barksdale Telephone and retired after 30 years. Buddra was a member of First Damascus Baptist Church, where she was in the Clifford Barratt Sunday School class.
Buddra was the last surviving member of her immediate family but blessed with devoted nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at First Damascus Baptist Church, with the Rev. Mark Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends following the service in the church social hall.
The family respectfully request that flowers be omitted, and memorials may be made to Hospice House, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.