Bubba Canfield
ABBEVILLE — Bubba Canfield, 65, of Abbeville, husband of the late Sherrie Canfield, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Abbeville to the late Leonard ‘Pete’ Canfield and Wilma Powell Canfield.
A 1974 graduate of Dixie High School, Bubba was employed in construction and on the farm with his brother, Rick, for 42 years. He held his family particularly close to his heart. Bubba’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the delights of his life. He also enthusiastically enjoyed spending time with his family and friends especially at the dirt track, Rocky Knoll or softball field. Bubba was a member of the Cattlemen’s Association and an alumnus of the Dixie FFA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sherrie.
He is survived by a daughter, Delane Canfield New (Barry); brother, Rick Canfield (Debbie) all of Abbeville; two sisters, Valerie Canfield Ashley of Ware Shoals and Danette Canfield New (Kenny) of Hartsville; five grandchildren, Jordan Wilson (Jordan), Daniel New (Sarah), Travis New (Anne Marie), Bailee New and Nick New; three great-grandchildren, Gunner, Charles Dwayne ‘Charlee’ and Marley; and many extended friends and family.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, in Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. Funeral services will be 3 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Bubba, may be sent to the Dixie FFA, 1 Haynes Street, Due West, SC 29639 or to the Spartanburg Methodist Softball Team, 1000 Powell Mill Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Canfield family.