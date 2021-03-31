MCCORMICK — James "Bryant" Hurt, 83, resident of 120 Caldwell Drive, husband of Mary Elizabeth Hurt, passed away Tuesday March 30, 2021 at his home.
Born in Abbeville County, SC, he was a son of the late Claude "Buddy" Hurt and Garlene Creswell Hurt.
Bryant was a avid sportsman, loving to fish and hunt especially Quail hunting. He was formerly in the South Carolina National Guard. Bryant had a deep religious conviction, as he was Deacon emeritus at Friendship Baptist Church for 17 years. He was a very devoted member of McCormick First Baptist Church, where he served as deacon for the last 11 years. He also served as the church greeter and has served on various committee's within in the church. Bryant had a deep love of family. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and children. The apples of his eye were his grands and great-grands, whom he enjoyed making memories with. The true love of his life was his sweet and precious wife Mary Elizabeth of 57 years, whom he loved to go dancing with at the Lowndesville Community Center. He will be greatly missed by his many friends.
Survivors are his beloved wife Mary Elizabeth White Hurt of the home; a son Greg Hurt (Mary Carlton) of North Augusta, SC; a daughter Miriam White (Jim) of McCormick, SC; four grandchildren Cyndi New (Austin), Tripp White (Melissa), Brittany Duncan (Curtiss) and Bryan Hurt; five great-grandchildren Will, Ruthie, Matthew New, Blanding and Charlotte White.
He was preceded in death by a brother Dennis Hurt and a sister Freddra Pressley.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, April 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. in McCormick First Baptist Church, with the Revs. Michael Allen and Alvin Hodges officiating. The burial will follow in Melrose Cemetery in Abbeville, SC. The family will receive friends Friday morning from 10-11 a.m. in the Parlor at McCormick First Baptist Church. Due to COVID 19 Pandemic social distancing and masks are required.
Memorials in memory of Bryant may be made to McCormick First Baptist Church, 108 South Oak St. McCormick, SC 29835.
