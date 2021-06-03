Bryan Jacyn Corley, 44, resident of Woodhaven Court, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at his home.
Born October 27, 1976, in Greenville, he was the son of Donald Frank Corley and Linda LaGrone Parnell. He was a graduate from Travelers Rest High School and Lander University. He enjoyed reading, playing guitar, and writing.
Surviving in addition to his parents of the home are a sister, Laura (Thomas) Hurley of Taylors; a step-mother, Pam Corley of Wellford; a step-father, Brooks Parnell of Greenwood; a maternal grandmother, Jean (Bob) Baker of Greenwood; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
